Wushu athlete Namrata Batra wins silver medal in World Games-2025

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Wushu athlete Namrata Batra of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Itanagar, has won a silver medal in the ongoing World Games-2025 in Chengdu, China.

She has become the first Indian wushu athlete to win a silver medal in the World Games.

Batra secured the silver medal in the women’s 52 kg sanda against China’s Mengyue Chen in the final match.

With this, India has so far secured seven medals at the World Games.

24-year-old Batra is a final year master of commerce student and currently trains at the SAI NCoE, Itanagar.

Earlier, another wushu athlete, R Atish Raj of SAI NCoE, Itanagar, had won a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the recently concluded Batumi International Wushu Championship held in Georgia from 1 to 7 August.

Terming it “a historic medal for India” in the wushu discipline in the World Games, the SAI NCoE in a release on Thursday stated that the institute’s athletes have been shining in various international competitions every consecutive year since 2022.