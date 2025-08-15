Control JE

A case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been confirmed in Longnaksi village in Kanubari circle in Longding district.

Earlier, a person was reported to be suffering from JE, which the department noted, raising public health concerns about possible pig-to-human transmission via mosquitoes.

The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra informed that the disease was detected as part of routine livestock disease monitoring. The microbiology department of the College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati confirmed the presence of the JE virus in a blood sample collected from the village.

JE is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. There have been previous outbreaks of the disease in the state, causing public panic. While panic may not be helpful, the government should consider mass vaccination, raise awareness, and intensify efforts to control the vector. Immediate measures are needed to contain the spread of the disease, which can range from asymptomatic to fatal. The department should intensify surveillance in both animals and humans, and ensure that mosquito breeding grounds are eliminated. The community must also come together to keep the area free of mosquitoes.