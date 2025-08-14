DK badminton championship: Takum and Karki capture singles titles

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Laa Tukum and Pinky Karki won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively, at the Li-Ning 12th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship 2025, which ended here on Wednesday.

Samuel Tamang and Laa Yajum were the runners-up in the men’s and women’s singles events.

Dai Weshi and Laa Robin from Kamle won the men’s doubles title, beating the duo of Laa Talar and Laa Tukum in the final.

Pinky Karki pairing with Taring Yania from Kurung Kumey won the women’s doubles title, defeating Montily Pul and Napi Tayam from Anjaw in the final.

Jesicca Saring from Lower Dibang Valley and Samuel Tamang from Lower Subansiri won the U-19 girls’ and boys’ singles titles, respectively.

Charu Danny and Nabam Isaac from Papum Pare won the boy’s U-19 doubles title, beating the duo of Kemar Reso and Mom Niting from Lower Subansiri district.

Anand Gurung and Amijo Tangu from Bichom beat the pair of Marmin Uli and Adam Doyom from Upper Subansiri in the final to win the U-19 mixed doubles title.

The closing ceremony was attended by Sports Authority of Arunachal chairman John Neelam and sports director Tadar Appa.

Winners will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming North East Zonal Badminton Championship 2025 scheduled to be held in Agartala, Tripura at a later date.

The complete results: