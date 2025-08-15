Jyoti Panka: From remote Arunachal to national recognition

[Gawang Sumpa]

In the far eastern hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where access to quality education remains a challenge, one teacher’s dedication has transformed the learning landscape. Jyoti Panka, a post graduate teacher (PGT) in political science at the Government Higher Secondary School in Deomali in Tirap district, has emerged as a beacon of hope, not only for her students but for the entire community.

Born on 11 January, 1989 in the small village of Wasathong, Panka’s journey is one of perseverance, innovation, and service. She holds an MA and BEd, having studied at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali; Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh; and Hills College of Teacher Education, Naharlagun. Before stepping fully into the field of education, she worked as a newsreader with All India Radio, Itanagar (2009-12), and as a host and drama artist with Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar.

A trail of honours

Her remarkable contributions have earned her some of the nation’s most prestigious awards:

National Teachers’ Award 2024, conferred by the Government of India for exemplary contribution to education and innovative teaching practices.

State Teachers’ Award 2023, awarded by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for her commitment to the teaching profession.

State Civilian Award (silver medal) 2024, presented on 20 February, 2025 for her service to education and society.

Shapers of the Future Award 2025, for her visionary role in shaping young minds and driving change through education.

Innovations in education

When the Covid-19 pandemic silenced classrooms, Jyoti refused to let learning stop. She launched ‘School Chale Hum!!!’, a YouTube channel to keep students engaged from home.

She later initiated ‘Chale Gaon Ki Aur’ – a grassroots outreach programme bringing education directly to rural villages, and ‘Ek Kadam Sundarta Ki Aur’, a civic movement promoting cleanliness, beautification, and social responsibility – inspiring community pride and participation.

Leadership beyond the classroom

As an NSS Programme Officer at GHSS Kalaktang, Jyoti mentors students in leadership, discipline, and community service, nurturing them into responsible and active citizens.

International recognition

Her impact has reached beyond India’s borders. Most recently, her biography was featured in the ‘Asian Admirable Achievers 2025 (Volume XIII)’, a prestigious compilation honouring individuals making remarkable contributions across Asia.

A voice of gratitude

Reflecting on her journey, Jyoti says:

“Every recognition I receive belongs to my students, colleagues, and the community that supports me. These honours inspire me to continue making education a tool for transformation.”

From a remote classroom in Arunachal to the pages of Asia’s most respected achievers’ anthology, Panka’s story proves that dedication and vision can break every barrier. She stands as a living example that a teacher’s role extends far beyond textbooks – shaping not just minds, but the future itself.