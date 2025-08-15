Financial inclusion camp conducted

KOKILA, 14 Aug: A financial inclusion camp was conducted at Kokila gram panchayat (GP) in Papum Pare district by the NABARD on Thursday, with the aim of promoting financial inclusion and empowerment among the local community.

The camp was organized in alignment with the ongoing three-month nationwide saturation campaign for financial inclusion, running from 1 July to 30 September. The campaign seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all GPs in the state, ensuring that every eligible citizen benefits from the government’s transformative schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, RBI Itanagar GM Abhijit Majumdar stressed the importance of “re-KYC of PMJDY” and other bank accounts, and stressed on wider coverage under social security schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana.

The SBI LDM and the Canara Bank branch manager also addressed the gathering, and cleared confusion related to the aforesaid schemes.

The camp saw active participation of villagers of Kokila GP and surrounding areas, who benefitted from various financial inclusion and social security schemes.

Bankers distributed brochures detailing these schemes and forms for enrolment. A total of 25 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMSBY and 20 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMJJBY.

Additionally, 23 know your customer (KYC) updates were completed.