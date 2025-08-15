KV No 2 Itanagar duo in final of Technothlon ’25

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Two students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 here – Lalit Sharma and Abhishek Kumar – have secured a place in the main round of Technothlon 2025, a prestigious national-level competition.

The main round will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati from 29 to 31 August.

The duo excelled in the junior category, demonstrating remarkable problem-solving abilities and a strong passion for robotics and programming.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) students made an impressive mark in this year’s competition. Out of 25 teams selected in the senior group, 12 are from KVS, while 5 KVS teams qualified in the junior category.

KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar lauded the achievement, stating, “This selection is a testament to the skills, hard work, and passion of our students. I am confident that Lalit and Abhishek will represent our school with distinction at the national level.”

The three-day event at IIT Guwahati will provide the participants with valuable exposure, opportunities to interact with peers from across the country, learn from experts, and present their skills on a national platform.