Fire and safety awareness prog held

PIYONG, 14 Aug: The AIDA-SBI Gram Seva Programme, in collaboration with the Fire Department, organized a ‘fire and safety awareness programme’ at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Namsai district recently.

The event witnessed active participation of students and teachers from the Government Upper Primary Schools in Adi Ningroo, Nampong, and Ningroo Charali. Each school was represented by their headmasters and 10 students, alongside the principal and staff of GHSS Piyong.

Fire Department Officer-in-Charge H Tada and four fire masters from the Namsai fire brigade conducted live demonstrations on the correct use of fire extinguishers, explained the different types, and involved both students and teachers in hands-on training sessions.

Tada highlighted preventive measures to reduce the risk of fire accidents, and shared vital safety tips for emergency situations.

GHSS Piyong Principal Jumnee Rina also spoke.

As part of the initiative, two fire extinguishers each were provided to the four participating schools and the Piyong Health Centre under the SBI Gram Seva Programme.