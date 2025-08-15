Orientation prog under NMNF held

SIIRO, 14 Aug: An orientation programme was held on Wednesday at the panchayat hall here as part of the implementation of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) – a centrally-sponsored two-year project – in Lower Subansiri district.

Altogether 36 clusters (gram panchayats) were formed under the NMNF in the district, under which 5,000 farmers will be registered, and soil health cards will be issued to all the registered farmers.

Akhamiyo (Siiro) ZPM Hibu Oche, Reru ZPM Nani Jalynag, and Lempia ZPM Misso Yadi attended the programme, along with more than 200 farmers and community resource persons.

Addressing the gathering, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung said that the NMNF aims to promote sustainable and ecologically sound agriculture practice. “Key objectives include reducing farming cost, enhancing farmers’ income, improving soil health and biodiversity, promoting climate resilience, ensuring production of safe and nutritious food, and empowering the farming community,” he said.

Among others, the programme was attended by ADOs Joram Robi and Tage Obing, and AFAs. (DIPRO)