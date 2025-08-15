Khandu pays tribute on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tribute to the millions affected by the Partition of India in 1947, recalling both the immense tragedy and the resilience that followed.

“The Partition of 1947 tore families apart and changed lives forever. Today, we remember their stories, not just the tragedy, but also the strength that emerged from it,” Khandu wrote in a social media post.

“Let us carry these lessons forward and nurture compassion in every action,” he added.

The day was also marked in Khonsa in Tirap district, where the event sought to honour the memory of those who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense suffering endured during one of the largest mass migrations in human history.

The observance, held every year on 14 August, was instituted by the Centre in 2021 as a reminder of the need to eliminate social divisions and foster harmony among communities.

In Tawang, the day was observed by the district administration, in collaboration with the Information & Public Relations Department and the Art & Culture Department, by organizing a series of programmes to sensitize the younger generations to the sacrifices made for India’s freedom.

The observance, held at the Government Secondary School in Bomba, began with paying of tributes to the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, the DIPRO highlighted the history of the Radcliffe Line, which divided India and Pakistan, and recounted the stories of millions who were forced to migrate during one of the largest manmade displacements in human history.

He shared how the partition not only divided a nation but also tore apart families, dreams, and communities -leading to immense suffering and the loss of over 10 lakh lives.

Photo exhibitions depicting the horrors and human cost of partition were displayed at multiple venues, including the Secondary School in Bomba, the post office, the general parade ground, and the premises of the State Bank of India branch.

Students from different schools across Tawang township actively participated, listening to stories of partition survivors and viewing the exhibitions with great interest. The general public also visited the exhibitions with equal enthusiasm, reflecting the shared history of sacrifice and resilience that underpins India’s independence.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was also observed by the Information & Public Relations Department at the Soochna Bhavan in Papu Nallah on Thursday.

Art & Culture Secretary Mamta Riba, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, and IPR Director Gijum Tali, along with other officers and officials were present.

In Namsai district, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed at the DC’s conference hall in Namsai.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom recalled the immense human suffering caused by the Partition of India in 1947. He stressed on the need to preserve unity, peace and harmony.

The Namsai district unit office of the Ex-servicemen Welfare Association was inaugurated at the district secretariat to mark the occasion.

Government officials, including Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Nang Koliani Namchoom and ex-servicemen attended the programme.

Lohit district marked the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with a solemn programme in Tezu, recalling the human cost of the 1947 Partition and reaffirming the district’s commitment to harmony and peace.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo said that the day is a reminder of how political ruptures can devastate ordinary lives. Delving into the historical context, he urged students and youths to understand “not just the dates and events, but the lived experiences, so that we never repeat them.”

He added that remembrance must translate into everyday empathy, lawful conduct, and respect for diversity.

District BJP president Gamso Bellai called for unity and oneness, noting that communal concord and national integrity are the “most powerful tributes” to those who suffered during Partition.

Delivering the keynote address, Nyatum Doke underscored that the observance highlighted the centrality of peace in public life, urging citizens to resolve differences through dialogue and constitutional means. “The lesson of Partition is simple and profound – peace is precious, and it is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

The programme was attended by Sunpura ZPM Angenlu Minin Chaitom, HoDs, gaon buras, public and officials.

The Upper Siang district administration, in collaboration with the Information & Public Relations Department and the Art & Culture Department, observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at the DC office in Yingkiong.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inaugurated an exhibition, in the presence of officers, staff, and members of the general public. In his brief address, the DC highlighted the significance of the day, stating that “our hearts go out to those who endured the pain of Partition, and today we pay our tribute to commemorate their sacrifices and sufferings.”

The exhibition featured rare photographs from the 1947 Partition, depicting the struggles, displacement, and resilience of millions affected during that period.

In Likabali in Lower Siang district, a photo exhibition themed ‘Partition Horrors’ was organised, commemorating the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, at the DC office premises. The exhibition drew a huge crowd.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, speaking on the occasion, stressed on the need to spread the message of peace and oneness among the people. “The horrors of displacement from ancestral lands and own homes during the Partition period are simply unimaginable,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dajangju, senior political leader Gumke Riba, and Likabali Government HS School teacher Bomge Doke also spoke on the occasion.

The West Siang district administration also observed the day at the deputy commissioners’ conference hall in headquarters Aalo.

The programme was attended by DC Mamu Hage, ADC (HQ) Mabi Taipodia Jini, EAC Koj Tacho, PD SE Borang, DPO Marjum Karga, HoDs, and officers and officials of various departments. (DIPROs, with input from PTI)