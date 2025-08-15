Minister stresses on collective action for drug-free Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini underscored the state’s commitment to create a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh, and called for a “whole-of-society action that begins at home, is nurtured in schools and colleges, and is sustained through compassionate rehabilitation.”

Addressing the 5th anniversary celebration of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) at the state banquet hall here on Thursday, the minister informed that the Indian government is actively working to combat substance abuse through various initiatives.

“Targeting vulnerable districts, spreading awareness, and providing counselling and treatment are key strategies. The aim is to reduce drug demand and rehabilitate users, addressing the devastating impact on individuals and society,” he said.

Informing about the initiatives and challenges in drug demand reduction, Jini said that various agencies and committees are working at the central, state, and district levels to implement drug demand reduction policies.

“Challenges include stigma, discrimination against drug users, and ensuring sustainable funding for rehabilitation efforts. Efforts are focused on preventing drug use, providing treatment, and rehabilitating individuals to reintegrate them into society,” he added.

Advising students to work hard and to avoid addiction, the minister said, “There are no shortcuts to success, and successful individuals have overcome struggles through hard work.”

Earlier, SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng informed that the Government of India has been running a countrywide programme called Nashambhu Bharath Abhiyaan, for five years to create a drug-free India. The campaign includes grassroots awareness programmes, rehabilitation support, and community-driven intelligence.

“A 31-day campaign has been launched to reinforce the message of relevant remuneration and community participation,” he informed.

Tayeng informed that there is a high prevalence of drug abuse in Arunachal. “Therefore the programme aims to encourage healthier choices and lifestyles. It serves as a reminder of the role everyone plays in building a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh through awareness and action to combat drug abuse in our state,” he said.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu informed how the district administration and the police are doing their best to control the drug menace in the state, especially in the capital area.

Femina Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia said, “I think each person that I know in my life knows one person who is addicted.”

“Addiction is prevalent in the state and the country, which clearly indicates that awareness and prevention efforts are insufficient,” she added.

Lunia cited peer pressure, mental health issues, and lack of guidance as the reasons behind the rise in drug abuse. “Drug addiction, which further leads to other issues, such as HIV, is difficult to overcome due to societal pressures,” she said, adding that “drug peddlers prioritize profit over the harm caused to individuals and society, and they should be checked.”

Lunia advised students be role models of change. “They may feel powerless to create change, but they can contribute to awareness and acceptance to make the world a better place,” she added.

The programme included awarding of cash prizes and certificates to the winners of an essay writing competition to students from Don Bosco School and Mallo Tarin Higher Secondary School. (DIPR)