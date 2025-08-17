KVK Longding launches Parthenium Awareness Week

LONGGING, 16 Aug: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has planned a series of awareness programmes to mark the 20th Parthenium Awareness Week.

The week is observed across the country from 16-22 August to highlight the ill-effects of invasive weed Parthenium hysterophorus and promote its effective management.

The KVK will create awareness among schoolchildren through mass awareness campaigns, distribute and display wall posters on parthenium management, and organize meetings and group discussions with farmers, farmwomen, and women self-help groups.

The weeklong programme was inaugurated with the unveiling of a wall poster on Parthenium Awareness Week by Kanubari ADC Yashwanth Meena, in the presence of KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya and staff members.

Addressing the gathering, Meena stressed the need for collective efforts to control parthenium, citing its adverse impacts on human and animal health, crop productivity, and biodiversity. He called upon the community to actively participate in eradication drives and adopt eco-friendly management practices.

Dr Bhattacharyya detailed the harmful effects of parthenium, including skin allergies, respiratory problems, and its ability to suppress the growth of other plant species, thereby threatening biodiversity.

He also highlighted mechanical, chemical, and biological methods for its control, with special emphasis on the bio-control agent Zygogramma bicolorata.

Agricultural extension specialist Dr B Shrishailam said that sustained awareness creation is key to tackling parthenium at the grassroots.

He emphasized that community participation, timely intervention, and adoption of recommended management practices can significantly reduce the spread of this invasive weed.

Throughout the week, the KVK team will conduct school-level awareness drives, farmer interactions, and field demonstrations to educate various sections of society on effective parthenium management strategies.