Workshop for RAWE students held

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The agriculture department of Himalayan University (HU) here hosted a workshop on Wednesday for the final-year BSc agriculture students enrolled in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme.

During the technical session, HU Academic Affairs Dean Dr Raja Husain delivered a talk on the RAWE guidelines, and advised the students to “go to different villages of Arunachal for collecting data from farmers on different aspects of agriculture and making strategies to increase the crop production of the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.”

This was followed by a presentation on soil health card by Dr Kasinam Doruk, who focussed on the role of micronutrients for plant growth and development.

Dr Sonbeer Chack concluded the session with a discussion on the management of abiotic stresses in agriculture, offering perspectives on sustainable and resilient agricultural practices.

Approximately 50 students and faculty members participated in the workshop.

The workshop also featured felicitation of members of the university in honour of their contributions and support. Those felicitated included HU Research Dean Dr Debaprasad Dev, Zoology HoD Dr Feroz, NAAC coordinator Dr Ghanshyam Mishra, Botany HoD Dr Nyater Ado, Computer Science HoD Dr Hemraj Pradhan.