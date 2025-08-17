Fibre bags distributed to discourage plastic use 

[Prem Chetry]

JANG, 15 Aug: To foster a plastic-free ecosystem, the All Rhebla Gangsum Students’ Union initiated a campaign, unveiling fibre bags during the Independence Day festivities here in Tawang district on Friday.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu and Jang ADC Kri Hakraso launched the fibre bag programme, and praised the union’s dedication.

The union raised awareness among the community about plastic waste, its enduring environmental consequences, and practical waste management approaches.

Rinchen Sangye, the union’s president, highlighted the advantages of fibre bags and their contribution to curbing pollution from plastic waste. Drawing inspiration from Bhutan, where fibre bags are compulsory in tourist vehicles to gather plastic waste for disposal at designated centres, the union urged the residents to opt for fibre bags for grocery purchases over plastic alternatives.

The union stressed the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic waste, which is growing at a concerning rate and severely impacting the delicate Himalayan environment.