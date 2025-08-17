Arunachal celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour throughout Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Hoisting the national tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said every life matters and the government would protect the people and the country’s borders with strength and determination.

Khandu said that the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev reflected the country’s collective resolve in dealing with terror and protecting citizens.

“Terror has no place in the land of (Mahatma) Gandhi and India will never remain silent in the face of cowardly attacks on our innocent civilians,” the chief minister asserted.

Referring to the significance of the day, he said that from the snow-capped peaks of Tawang to the lush valley of Tirap, every chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ should echo with pride across the state.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has a unique and sacred role to play in India’s march as a global leader, Khandu noted that this is not just a moment of growth but also a call to preserve and promote the rich indigenous traditions, languages, cultures and crafts of the state by striking a balance between ancient wisdom and modern progress.

“We speak of how every sector is rising to shape a proud, prosperous and self-reliant Arunachal. Every road built, every school opened, every crop harvested and every job created is a step forward in our collective progress,” he said.

The chief minister said that under the Vibrant Villages Programme, the government is constructing 1,046 kilometres of road to connect 125 border villages, backed by an investment of Rs 2,205 crore.

He said the inclusion of 67 villages on the Indo-Myanmar border and 55 on the Indo-Bhutan border in the project reflects the commitment to strategic border villages, which are being equipped with all-weather road access, 4G telecom connectivity, television connectivity and on-grid electrification.

The chief minister added that the state now boasts modern hospitals, diagnostic facilities and accessible healthcare services, with the government extending cashless health coverage to over two lakh families to ensure that financial limitations never stand in the way of treatment.

“A shining example of our commitment to dignity and care is the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme, which provides life-saving financial support to citizens in medical emergencies. Already over 200 patients have received support for kidney transplantation with the government providing Rs 10 lakh for kidney transplants, Rs 15 lakh for bone marrow transplants and Rs 20 lakh for liver transplants,” he said.

Khandu said the government, with a shared promise to shape a ‘Viksit Arunachal’, has made five commitments including education to empower the next generation, agriculture to drive transformation, development in harmony with nature, green energy to power the state, and sustainable tourism as the engine of growth.

Khandu also appealed to the people to take five pledges – keep Arunachal clean and proud; live green and respect nature; buy local and build local; be digitally smart and future-ready; and be alert and support law and order.

Guv recalls state’s freedom fighters

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with pride and patriotic fervour at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on 15 August, with Governor KT Parnaik unfurling the national tricolour.

In his address, the governor reverently recalled “the values that guided our nation’s founding fathers, along with the contributions of our freedom fighters, including Matmur Jamoh, Moje Riba, Moji Riba, and many others who played crucial roles in the struggle for independence.”

The governor said that Arunachal stands in an era of rapid change and immense opportunity. He said that the state, guided the vision of Viksit Bharat, must aspire for a self-reliant, prosperous India, “one that leads the world, ensures quality education for every child, dignity for every citizen, and opportunities in every village, town, and city.”

The governor urged the people to imbibe the “nation first” spirit, and said that “true patriotism is to accept our responsibilities and work sincerely to make our nation cleaner, stronger, and better.”

As part of his ongoing effort to promote cleanliness and best practices of hygiene and sanitation among the officials of the Raj Bhavan, the governor presented awards to the winners of the ‘Swachh Ghar’ competition, applauding their exemplary efforts in keeping their residences and surroundings neat, organized, and welcoming.

Bearer Phurpa Zomba received the first prize, while MTS Ranjumoni Borah received the second prize. Contingency staffer Monju Damin received the third prize.

The governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik distributed sweets to participating schoolchildren and officials on the joyous occasion.

Officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan, along with department officials attached to the Raj Bhavan, as well as students and teachers from the government school participated in the celebration.

DCM hoists tricolour in Chongkham

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hoisted the national flag at the Pali Vidyapeeth ground in his home constituency Chongkham in Namsai district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mein highlighted India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that India has emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world, and reiterated the shared national goal of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047.

Mein also highlighted the state’s recent milestones, including its recognition as a front-runner state in the SDG India Index 2023-24, achieving 100 percent adjusted net enrolment rate in elementary education, and being the best-performing state in maintaining law and order as per India Today.

The DCM also mentioned, among other things, the recognition of Siluk as a zero-waste model village and its inclusion in the NCERT books, Jairampur as the cleanest town under the Swachhta Survekshan and the declaration of 2025-2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’ with 1.2 gw operational, 4.8 gw under-construction, and commencement of mega projects such as the Dibang Multipurpose Project.

“These projects will attract investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore to the state and generate Rs 4,000 crore in free power, Rs 750 crore in local area development funds, and Rs 2,000 crore in dividends to the state government annually,” Mein said.

The DCM also highlighted initiatives under Mission Shikshit Arunachal, aimed at transforming the state’s educational system, and initiatives undertaken by the government to empower youths and women through entrepreneurship.

Highlighting Namsai’s achievements under the aspirational district programme, Mein urged every stakeholder to work towards improving its rank to single digit to transform Namsai from an aspirational district to an “inspirational” district.

He informed also that two important institutions of higher education – a model degree college in Piyong and a medical college in the PPP mode – will be coming up in Namsai.

He said that the Tai-Khamti language will be introduced from Class 1 to Class 8 as a third language in every government and private school and in Buddhist temples in the district.

Mein inaugurated exhibition stalls put up by SHGs and various government departments, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, sustainable farming practices, innovative projects, and handicrafts.

He also launched ‘Kat Yein’, a packaged drinking water brand from Momong village, developed under a convergence model by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission in collaboration with the Village Sanitation and Water Committee, Momong.

Later, Mein inaugurated a handloom unit of the Prodigal Daughters Sisterhood Rehabilitation Centre in Chongkham, run by the Angulimala Welfare Society and funded by the Chongkham ZPM.

Interacting with the inmates, the DCM urged them to return to the mainstream as responsible citizens, free from destructive habits, and to embrace a new life with hope, self-respect, and determination.

In Papum Pare district, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav hoisted the national flag and took the ceremonial salute.

Addressing the gathering, the DC paid glowing tributes to the freedom fighters of the nation and extended heartfelt gratitude to all those who laid down their lives for India’s independence.

She called upon the citizens to uphold the values of freedom and contribute towards making India a stronger and greater nation.

She also emphasized the importance of various schemes and programmes being implemented in the district, particularly in the agriculture and allied sectors, along with other developmental initiatives of different departments aimed at improving livelihoods and overall progress.

The district administration felicitated individuals who excelled in their respective fields and contributed to society through their sincere service.

Five progressive farmers were also given solar dryer units under the Atmanirbhar Baghwani Yojana.

In West Siang district, Law Minister Kento Jini hoisted the national flag at the Government Higher Secondary School ground in Aalo, and said that the state has been witnessing all-round development across various sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“The state is moving towards building a vibrant and progressive Arunachal through a bottom-up planning approach,” he said.

Commendation certificates were awarded to the successful candidates of the recently conducted APPSCE by the DC Mamu Hage.

In Longding district headquarters, Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering.

In Upper Subansiri district, Independence Day was celebrated across the outposts and every Assembly constituency.

In Taliha, Industry Minister Nyato Dukam hoisted the National flag in the presence public and PRI members, while in Nacho Daporijo MLA Nakap Nalo unfurled the tricolour in the presence of MLA Taniya Soki, and in Dumporijo, MLA Rude Bui hoisted the nation flag.

In Upper Siang district, MLA Alo Libang hoisted the national flag in Yingkiong, in the presence of the DC, the SP and others, and addressed the gathering.

He highlighted the progressive initiatives undertaken by the government to bring about positive change in the district and improve the lives of common citizens.

Members of Doimukh-based NGO, Being Arunachalee, in partnership with the NHM, presented a dance drama to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drugs and tobacco. The Health and Family Welfare Department also staged a skit as part of the anti-drug awareness campaign.

Other highlights of the day included the distribution of commendation certificates and prizes.

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Padi Yubbe Stadium in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, where MLA Hage Appa unfurled the national flag, inspected the guard of honour, and addressed the gathering.

In his speech, the MLA presented a report on his works and achievements for the constituency, commended the “developmental vision” of the prime minister and the chief minister, and extended congratulations to UPSC achiever Bullo Manku on being selected in the Indian Foreign Service. He also congratulated the APPSCCE toppers from Ziro.

The MLA also donated plots of land, measuring 3000 sq m each, to the market committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro for waste disposal management.

The MLA, along with DC Oli Perme, distributed various awards, including the DC’s commendation certificate and prizes for the best stall, the best cultural display, and the winners of a literary competition.

Manipolyang won the ‘cleanest village’ award for 2025. The highlight of the day was the presentation of the first-ever ‘Ziro Gaurav Puraskar’, instituted by the MLA to honour outstanding contributions and achievements that have brought pride and honour to Ziro valley. Altogether 14 people were given the Ziro Gaurav Puraskar. The recipients included IPS officer Hibu Robin, Naara-Aaba founder Tage Rita Takhe, journalist Taro Yaring, AWAZ president Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, and others.

In Keyi Panyor district, MLA Toko Tatung unfurled the national tricolour at the Yachuli general ground, in the presence of the ZPC, PRI leaders, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police.

In his address, Tatung called for a renewed approach towards the sustainable development of Keyi Panyor, and paid tribute to the great souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

On the occasion, six APPSCCE-2024 qualifiers from Keyi Panyor, school toppers, and best performing gaon buras were felicitated by the MLA.

The DC distributed appointment letters to newly appointed and promoted GBs, and presented commendation certificates to exemplary government officials and athletes.

The MLA distributed around 300 umbrellas to GBs and ex-servicemen in recognition of their service.

In Tirap district, Independence Day was celebrated across all administrative headquarters.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin hoisted the national tricolour at Nehru Stadium in headquarters Khonsa, in the presence of DC Techu Aran, SP Aditya, HoDs, veer naris, and others.

Sawin highlighted infrastructure developments, and announced that the much-awaited construction of Nehru Stadium in Khonsa would be completed within the next couple of years, providing the district with a modern sports facility. Urging the youths to focus on education, he advised them to shun intoxicants such as cigarettes, alcohol, opium, and other drugs.

The 79th Independence Day was marked with resounding patriotism and enthusiasm throughout Dibang Valley district on 15 August.

MLA Mopi Mihu hoisted the national flag at the mini-stadium in Anini, accompanied by ZPC Theko Tayu, DC Bekir Nyorak, SP Manish Shaurya, ITBP DIG Virvrat Negi, and others.

Mihu paid heartfelt tribute to the bravery of India’s freedom fighters and martyrs. He emphasized the significant infrastructure projects and vibrant development initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government, asserting the critical role of these efforts in enhancing the region’s prospects.

He also recognized the youths of Dibang Valley for their contributions to the flourishing tourism sector, and urged them to channel their energy into productive pursuits while steering clear of drugs and detrimental activities.

Meanwhile, a thrilling football match between DC 11 and MLA 11 unfolded at the Jubilee Ground, concluding with MLA 11 triumphing by an impressive score of 4-1 goals.

In Etalin, ZPM Bindu Milli unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering.

In Tawang, MLA Namgey Tsering hoisted the national flag amid a mammoth gathering of people from all walks of life at the general ground.

In his address, the MLA paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifice, and also remembered the unsung heroes of the 1962 Sino-India War, extending heartfelt gratitude for their bravery.

Highlighting key initiatives under his leadership, he outlined developmental activities and welfare measures undertaken for the constituency. He encouraged educated unemployed youths to enhance their skills and contribute to nation-building.

As part of his earlier promise, the MLA felicitated those candidates from Tawang constituency who cleared the APPSCCE mains, awarding each a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh out of pocket to inspire upcoming aspirants.

In Lungla, MLA Tsering Lhamu hoisted the tricolour at Mayu general ground, while ZPC Leki Gombu hoisted the national flag in Jang subdivision.

The day’s celebrations culminated at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang with the Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Day Cup football final match between Monyul FC and the All Monpa Students’ Union football team. The keenly contested match began was won by Monyul FC with a score of 3-1 goals.

In Lower Siang district, Deputy Speaker and local MLA Kardo Nyigyor hoisted the national flag in Likabali, and said that the “Independence Day is a gift of the freedom fighters that has been given to us as a result of their enormous sacrifices and untiring struggles.”

He remembered the contributions of prominent freedom fighters, including late Moji Riba and other unsung heroes of the district whose contributions were equally crucial in freeing the country from the foreign yoke.

The MLA outlined the achievements made so far, and spoke about schemes in the pipeline to push the district ahead.

He announced that the long-pending district headquarters imbroglio has been resolved and it would soon come up, adding that “the onus is now on us to push Siji into a model district headquarters of the state.”

State and district commendation awards were presented to the awardees on the occasion.

The state commendation awards were presented to District Art & Culture Officer Augusti Jamoh and Government Higher Secondary Gensi Vice Principal Kombi Tao by the MLA on behalf of the state government.

In Pasighat in East Siang district, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, DC Sonalika Jiwani, Central Range IGP Hibu Tamang, SP Pankaj Lamba, ZPC Olen Rome, and others.

Gao paid tributes to the freedom fighters, including from the state – Matmur Jamoh, Seltum Yomso, Jorin Perme and Basing Moyong.

He highlighted the major achievements in Arunachal Pradesh, and urged the citizens to be “the catalyst in the progress of the state and the region.”

Gao made special mention of the innovative steps initiated by the district administration led by DC Jiwani in the education, health, and urban waste management, and lauded the ‘Denam A:nam Pasighat Abhiyan’ a zero-waste initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the PMC, in collaboration with local SHGs and NGOs, at the initiative of the DC.

The 79th Independence Day was also celebrated in Hawai in Anjaw district in a befitting manner.

Minister Dasanglu Pul hoisted the national flag in the presence of DC Millo Kojin, SP Anurag Dwivedi, and others. Pul paid tributes to the freedom fighters and the security forces guarding the borders, acknowledging their role in ensuring the nation’s peace and security.

She urged everyone to actively contribute to the development of the district in particular and the state in general, calling for unity, support, and cooperation.

The Arunachal Pradesh University also celebrated Independence Day with great fervour in its campus. (PTI, with input from Raj Bhavan, DCM’s PR Cell and DIPROs)