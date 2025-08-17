ITBP launches Mission Arun Himveer

ANINI, 15 Aug: The ITBP launched its Mission Arun Himveer here in Dibang Valley district on Friday, in the presence of MLA Mopi Mihu and others.

Mission Arun Himveer is designed to uplift the rural economy and empower local farmers by forging direct links with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Through this mission, the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) facilitates the procurement of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other produce, establishing a dynamic ‘farm-to-fort’ strategy.

Farmers showcased their fresh produce during the launch programme, in the presence of ITBP DIG Negi.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak was also present.