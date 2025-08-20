Pre-hospital care in 108 ambulance saves lives

YANGTE, 19 Aug: Emergency medical technician (EMT) Kanggo Tayeng, along with 108 ambulance pilot Josep Yarna, saved two lives following a road accident that occurred near the Yangte-Tali boundary in Kra Daadi district on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at around 7 pm, and involved a Bolero vehicle that lost control and skidded off the road. The incident resulted in the death of a woman at the scene and left two men seriously injured – one of whom was found in a semi-conscious state.

Tayeng, along with Yarna, responded promptly and professionally to the emergency call. Their swift arrival and immediate intervention played a crucial role in saving lives at the scene.

Upon thorough assessment, the EMT confirmed that the female passenger had succumbed to her injuries and was unresponsive. The other two male passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries – one was semi-conscious, and the other had visible but manageable wounds.

With composure and clinical expertise, the EMT carried out critical pre-hospital care during transport. This included meticulous evaluation of airway, breathing, and circulation (ABC), careful immobilization of injuries, and timely wound dressing. His quick decision-making and competent medical intervention ensured that the patients were stabilized before reaching the hospital.

Thanks to the EMT’s dedication, skill, and quick response, both injured individuals were safely taken to the PHC in Yangte, and later referred to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun for further treatment. (DIPR)