Begging villagers sign PFR MoU for SUMP

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The residents of Begging village in Siang district signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government on Tuesday, pledging their support for preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) which was declared a national project by the Centre in 2008.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RD & PR Minister Ojing Tasing, hydropower development minister’s adviser Ninong Ering, Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee chairperson Tamiyo Taga, Hydropower Development Commissioner Ankur Garg, the Siang deputy commissioner, and other officials of the state government.

With the signing of the MoU, more than 85% of the households of Begging village have pledged their support for preparation of the PFR for the SUMP.

Speaking on the occasion, residents of Begging “emphasized their dedication and steadfast support for furthering the national development agenda and the need for the SUMP for India’s and Arunachal’s water security, as well as a sustainable future for the Siang belt, and the continued peaceful and prosperous existence of the Adi community,” a release from the DCM’s PR Cell informed.

Mein, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the potential adverse consequences of construction of dams upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang) by the upper riparian country.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the PFR and assured the likely project-affected families (PAFs) of provision of land and property compensation, and the preparation of an rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) plan in consultation with the PAFs.

Mein also highlighted the significant potential of hydroelectricity as a means of economic and social growth in Arunachal, “as well as a means for generating innumerable employment and self-employment opportunities for the youths of the state and the Northeast region.”

Minister Tasing thanked the residents of Begging village for their support.

Coming close on the heels of signing of MoUs by Riga and Riew villages of Siang district, supporting the preparation of the PFR for the SUMP, he emphasized that “such MoUs are the result of sustained engagements by the state government, and the consultative approach taken to create awareness regarding the SUMP and the need to continue to dispel myths and falsehoods being spread by certain sections regarding the SUMP.”

Ering also thanked the residents of Begging village for coming forward on their own and expressing their support for the preparation of the PFR for the SUMP, the release stated.