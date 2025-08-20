Guv, Pul discuss women empowerment

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul and Governor KT Parnaik discussed strengthening women’s empowerment, promoting women-led entrepreneurship, advancing childcare initiatives, and accelerating the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor emphasized that “true progress can only be achieved when women are at the heart of development.” He highlighted the need to create greater opportunities for women to become job creators and leaders through skill development, access to markets, and support for local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

He noted that women-led entrepreneurship is not just an economic strategy but a way to build stronger, self-reliant communities.

On the VVP, the governor underlined its transformative potential in uplifting border villages by improving connectivity, education, health services, and livelihood opportunities.

He stressed that the VVP, coupled with strong community-led initiatives, would be the driving force for building a progressive, inclusive, and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)