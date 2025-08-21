The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has stated that it is time for the state government to frame a law banning polygamy.

The APWWS, which has been demanding a ban on polygamy, said the practice has not only led to the exploitation of women but has also contributed to the degradation of gender equality in the state.

The APWWS’s statement follows remarks by MLA Honchun Ngandam, who spoke against polygamy during a recent special session of the Legislative Assembly.

Ngandam urged legislators and the public to set a positive example by rejecting polygamy and upholding family responsibility in his speech.

It is rare for elected representatives to speak out against polygamy, let alone appeal to other elected leaders to take a stand against this social evil, as it remains a major deterrent to gender equality, women’s rights, and family welfare. May the future bring more opportunities for such discussions, leading to actual interventions. The state should heed the APWWS’s demands and work towards enacting a law that protects women from polygamy.