‘Three years on, a family still waits’

Editor,

On 23rd August 2022, my beloved brother, Yora Tade, passed away while pursuing his dream of making our state proud by securing a gold medal at the WAKO India National Kickboxing Championship held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Many esteemed national and state media outlets reported his untimely demise, which occurred on the final day of the tournament after he sustained a fatal head injury while competing for the gold.

My brother Tade was a young man of great ambition and noble purpose. He was preparing for the Sub-Inspector examinations, and he aspired to serve the nation through the force, either the police, Agniveer, or the Indian army. His dreams were as big as his heart, and his determination was matched only by his kindness. Within a short span of his life, he made our state proud by securing many National & Internationals medals in sports.

My family remains deeply grateful to our state government and the government of Tamil Nadu for their assistance in bringing my brother’s mortal remains home. On the day of his burial, our home overflowed with people who came to pay their respects. During the gathering, Honourable Sports Minister (then) Mama Natung announced that a stadium would be named in my brother’s honour, and that an ex-gratia would be provided to our family. To this day, both commitments remain unfulfilled.

Respected sports figures (then), including Mr. Bamang Tago (Secretary-General, Arunachal Olympic Association) and Mr. Bulang Marik(President, Kickboxing Association of Arunachal), assured my family of their support in pursuing the promised honours. However, three years have now passed, and despite my uncle and brothers visiting offices, submitting documents, and following all necessary procedures, there has been no tangible progress. Officers have changed, ministers have changed, but the promises remain pending.

Losing a son is a grief no parent should bear, yet my parents faced their loss with courage and pride, sending their son to his heavenly abode draped in honour. Their heartfelt wish now is to see the stadium named after my brother, Late Yora Tade Giah, in their lifetime – a lasting tribute to the sacrifice he made while carrying the pride of the state.

Through your esteemed daily, I humbly appeal to the concerned authorities to honour the commitments made and ensure this matter is not forgotten with time. Let my brother’s legacy be preserved, not only in our hearts but in a place where future generations will remember his name, his dreams, and his dedication.

Dr. Yora Reena (Sister)