ArSRLM organizes awareness prog on cyber security

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), in collaboration with NIIT Foundation, organized a two-day awareness programme on cyber security at six different locations across Papum Pare district to spread awareness among students, self-help group members, and trainees about the rising cyber threats and the importance of safe digital practices.

During the programme, participants were sensitized to the concept and importance of cyber security, different types of cyber frauds prevalent in thesociety, ways to cope with and prevent such fraudulent activities, and information on where and whom to report cyber crimes to.

The awareness sessions were held at the Government Secondary School Mani, Lekhi Public School Naharlagun, and Government Higher Secondary School Doimukh.

In addition, sessions were conducted with SHG members from various primary level federations under Doimukh and Banderdewa circles, as well as at the DDU-GKY training centre in Yupia.

Officials from the ArSRLM emphasized that cyber awareness is a critical need of the hour, especially at the grassroots level, to protect individuals and communities from online risks.