Workshop under AICTE-VAANI held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 23 Aug: The computer science department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here conducted a two-day Assamese language workshop under the AICTE’s VAANI 2.0 (Phase-II) on 21 and 22 August, focusing on the theme ‘Data science trends transforming healthcare, finance and industry’.

The programme, held to advance Indian languages in technology, recorded strong regional participation, with 90% of attendees from Assam’s Lakhimpur district – primarily the North Lakhimpur University and the Asian Public School (HS).

Addressing the inaugural session, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the importance and intent of government schemes like VAANI in mainstreaming Indian languages and bridging the gap between innovation and articulation in technology education and research.

North Lakhimpur University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mukul Chandra Bora delivered an address on the “primacy, sensitivity and societal awareness of data.” He advocated self-belief, citing instances where Indian discoveries and innovations were historically credited elsewhere, and pointed to “acknowledgements by foreign authors that underscore India’s foundational contributions.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Jayadeba Sahoo in his speech connected spiritual wisdom with science and technology, emphasising the Vedas, indigenous cultures and the Indian knowledge system as enduring guides for ethical, human-centric innovations.

Science & Engineering Dean Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee underlined VAANI’s role in promoting Indian languages within technology development, noting, “Developing something is easy, but articulating is difficult.”

Across two days, nine resource persons from academia and industry led 10 technical sessions. Day 1 opened with a lecture by Tezpur University’s Prof Bhattacharyya on data-driven cardiovascular disease detection -linking calcium, potassium and sodium imbalance data to cardiac risk through analytical methods.

Xantra AI Pvt Ltd CEO Dr Nayan Basumatary followed with a speech on ‘AI for all’, simplifying concepts and detailing AI’s transformation of finance. Drones Tech Lab CEO Dr Ritesh Kanu delivered an interactive primer on drone technology, and its core components, benefits and cross-sector uses in healthcare, finance and industry. Dr Anirban Dutta from Armsoft-tech traced the evolution of speech technology, key challenges and future directions, alongside hands-on tool activities.

The day closed with North Lakhimpur University Computer Science HoD Ranjit Paul delivering a speech on core data science algorithms and machine learning techniques.

Day 2 featured Dr Chandan Jyoti Kumar from Cotton University speaking on AI in mental health, including AI-driven diagnosis of depression.

Dr Keshab Nath from Bhattadev University spoke on precision medicine through biomarkers, genetics and AI, advancing the RRR principle – right drug, right dose, right time for the right person; Dr Bijumoni Das from Assam Don Bosco University spoke on data-driven e-commerce and customer analytics; RGU Prof Marpe Sora conducted a hands-on session on data visualisation, using a tableau; and Dr Rupam Kr Sharma from RGU dwelt on ‘Crop breeding applications of machine learning’.

During the valedictory function, in keeping with AICTE-VAANI norms, a 20-question assessment (one mark each) covering all sessions was conducted via the VAANI portal, alongside participant feedback collection.

The programme reinforced VAANI’s mission to elevate Indian languages in cutting-edge technological domains while delivering practical, industry-aligned learning for students and educators.