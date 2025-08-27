Ensure school safety 

Yet another instance of a school tragedy has been reported, this time from Shi-Yomi, where a horrific fire broke out at the Government Residential School Papikrung’s boys’ hostel in Monigong. An eight-year-old student was tragically charred to death, and three other students sustained severe burn injuries.

There is no information yet on how the fire started in the middle of the night while the children were sleeping. Initial reports suggest that the fire engulfed the entire hostel, leaving the teachers with no chance to stop it.

This recent fire reminds us of the Palin fire incident of 2010, when 10 students were burned to death after a fire broke out in a privately-run bamboo hut hostel that housed students from Don Bosco School in February 2010.

School authorities must prioritize the safety of their students. Thorough and routine inspections need to be carried out. Schools should not become a burial ground for our children. Sometimes, an overhead water tank falls; other times, a hostel burns. If the adults in charge cannot ensure safety, then why are they in charge? Strict action must be taken against the responsible school authorities. Each time a tragedy occurs, there are promises of safety measures, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is actually taking them seriously.