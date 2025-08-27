APMC honours retd DHS Dr Rina, its former secy

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) honoured and felicitated retired director of health services Dr Riken Rina and the council’s former registrar-cum-secretary Dr Mika Umpo during its 34th executive council meeting held here on Tuesday, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the council.

APMC member Dr Jego Ori was also honoured with a citation for his induction as a member of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), National Medical Commission of India, for a tenure of two years.

APMC president Dr Lobsang Tsetim highlighted the significant contributions and constructive suggestions made by Dr Rina and Dr Umpo, and congratulated Dr Ori on his new responsibilities.

Dr Rina and Dr Umpo shared their work experiences with the APMC.

Meanwhile, newly appointed APMC registrar-cum-secretary Dr Nabam Budh briefed the members on the action taken on the resolutions adopted in the 33rd executive council meeting.