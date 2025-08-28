Congress slams Rijiju over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Wednesday condemned Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for his recent remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, terming it an “indecent personal attack and character assassination.”

In a statement issued here, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Chera Taya alleged that Rijiju’s comments were an attempt to divert public attention from “his own failures as a leader and a Union minister.”

“It is unfortunate and shameful to hear a Union minister stoop to such a low level of discourse, which only reflects the true nature, behaviour, and political culture of the BJP,” Taya said, adding that Rijiju, once seen as a national figure, had reduced himself to “using the language and tone of his right-wing brigade.”

Rijiju, the Arunachal West MP, on 23 August hit out at Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs “get uncomfortable” when he speaks in Parliament and remain apprehensive that he will speak “anap-shanap baatein” (baseless talk) and the party will have to bear the consequences.

The APCC accused the BJP-led government of electoral malpractices, claiming that “vote theft, booth capturing, cash-for-vote practices, and inaction of election officers” marred the polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

It further described Rijiju as the “Union Minister of Unparliamentary Affairs,” alleging he had forgotten his role in governance and was still “manifesting his habitual role of opposition.”

The opposition party also criticised the Centre and the state’s BJP government on issues including border disputes with Assam, the construction of mega dams on the Siang River, and the “limited legislative powers” of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly under Article 371(H).

Taya urged Rijiju to focus on addressing unemployment, farmers’ distress, and unfulfilled promises made by the Modi government instead of “parroting the hate-script of the BJP.”

“Instead of indulging in personal attacks, Rijiju should explain to the nation about the failures and unfulfilled promises of the BJP. The people of Arunachal Pradesh and India deserve a politics of truth, fairness, and accountability, not hatred and character assassinations,” the party added. (PTI)