ITANAGAR, 5 May: Governor KT Parnaik stressed the need for strict adherence to planning and execution of infrastructural projects, maintaining timeline, and ensuring high standards.

While reviewing the state’s development trajectory, monsoon preparedness, and execution of ongoing projects with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor emphasised that meticulous planning and efficient execution are vital to ensure that development initiatives deliver timely, tangible benefits to the people, without avoidable delays or cost overruns.

Underscoring the transformative potential of technology, the governor advised the CM to leverage modern tools to their fullest, particularly geospatial technologies. He noted that, when integrated with artificial intelligence, these tools can facilitate scientific monitoring of security dynamics, enable real-time tracking of developmental progress, and support informed, data-driven planning for future initiatives.

The governor sought the state government’s assistance to promote “noble ventures by armatures in the field of photo club, mapping the orphanages, and supporting initiatives by NGO like Lets Speak Arunachal.”

On the security front, the governor and the CM reviewed the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, and emphasised the urgency of early implementation of border fencing to strengthen national security and enhance public confidence.

They also deliberated on key areas of social development, including youth empowerment, promotion of tourism, encouragement of sports and games, and the need to intensify cleanliness drives across the state to foster a healthier, more vibrant society.

The CM apprised the governor of the activities being undertaken by several departments of the state. (Lok Bhavan)