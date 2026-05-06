ITANAGAR, 5 May: Former chief minister Gegong Apang demanded that Chief Minister Pema Khandu immediately resign in view of the Supreme Court-ordered CBI preliminary enquiry being conducted against him over allegations that PWD contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore were awarded to his family members over a period of 10 years.

He said the CM’s resignation is necessary to ensure a free and fair investigation.

Apang said it is unethical and politically immoral to occupy the chair of the chief minister when the incumbent is facing a court-ordered enquiry into serious charges of corruption and nepotism.

“A CBI enquiry cannot be expected to be free and fair when the sitting chief minister belongs to the ruling party in power at the Centre and the CBI is under the executive control of the union home minister. If Pema Khandu does not submit his resignation and the preliminary enquiry gives him a clean chit, we will be forced to believe that the enquiry was never free and fair,” the former CM said.