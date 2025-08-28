POCSO court sentences stepfather to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and murder

SEPPA, 27 Aug: One Sangachi Sidasow has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 22 years along with a fine of Rs.10,000/- by the Special Judge (POCSO), Bomdila on 20 August last for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl.

On 2 November, 2024, FIR was lodged at the women police station, Seppa by the mother of the minor girl regarding the rape and murder of her daughter by the accused Sangachi Sidasow (the minor’s stepfather).

Accordingly, a case vide SPA/WPS/C/No. 24/2024 U/S 65(2)/103(1) BNS 2023 R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act was registered and an investigation was taken up WPS Seppa OC Inspector Wiphang Pokna under the supervision of East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom.

During investigation, the accused Sangachi Sidasow was arrested. The available witnesses were examined, and their statements revealed that the accused had raped the deceased, who expired a few days thereafter.

On 8 November, the dead body of the victim was exhumed after 16 days of burial and a post-mortem examination was conducted by a board of doctors. After completion of all legal formalities, the case was charge-sheeted vide SPA/WPS/CS No. 11/2024 U/S 65(2) BNS 2023 R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act dated 20/12/2024.

Meanwhile, SP Kamdam Sikom has appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and the valuable assistance provided by special public prosecutor Atum Lamnio, which ensured speedy justice for the victim’s family.