ITANAGAR, 5 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday underscored merit-based recruitment, transparency and integrity in public service while urging newly appointed candidates to discharge their duties with sincerity and compassion.

The chief minister was addressing candidates at a function where appointment orders were handed over to successful candidates of the non-ministerial technical examination (NMTE) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Khandu, along with Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, minister Balo Raja and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, felicitated the candidates and congratulated them on their success, describing their achievement as a result of hard work, perseverance and merit, an official communiqué said.

Highlighting the significance of the event, he said that, while appointment orders have been issued since the establishment of the APSSB in 2017-18, the event reflected a more organised approach where candidates were brought together on a common platform, fostering a sense of camaraderie among new entrants to government service.

Emphasising on transparency, Khandu said that the creation of the APSSB marked a transformative step in ensuring that government jobs are awarded purely on merit.

He observed that earlier, the absence of a structured mechanism often posed challenges for deserving candidates, but the board has now streamlined recruitment with near-zero error systems and full transparency.

Describing the board as an ISO-certified recruitment agency, alongside the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, he said the state has developed robust institutions to uphold fairness and equal opportunity in public employment.

Encouraging aspirants to aim higher, the chief minister urged the newly appointed candidates to prepare for competitive examinations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and the Union Public Service Commission, noting that reforms have aligned examination patterns to enable preparation for both state and national services simultaneously.

Providing details of the recruitment process, he said that out of 225 sanctioned posts, 183 were filled through the examination, with 166 candidates receiving appointment orders, while some posts remained vacant due to eligibility constraints or candidates opting for other opportunities.

He added that the government is considering introducing a waiting list system in the future to ensure better utilisation of vacancies.

Stressing on capacity building, Khandu said training is essential for public service, particularly for technical personnel, and called on departments to collaborate with training institutions to design structured programmes for skill enhancement.

Addressing the appointees, he reminded them that government service is fundamentally about serving the people, and urged them to maintain humility, honesty and compassion in their work, so that citizens feel respected and supported.

Khandu also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve working conditions, including upgrading office infrastructure, healthcare facilities and residential accommodations, adding that district-wise reviews are being undertaken to identify and address gaps.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to recognising merit and hard work, the chief minister said integrity remains non-negotiable in public service, and expressed confidence that the new recruits would contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and governance. (PTI)