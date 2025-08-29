NFR to run five pairs of festival special trains

Services of special train between Charlapalli and Naharlagun continues

MALIGAON, 28 Aug: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate five pairs of festival special trains during the festive season. Among these festival special trains – train No. 06559/06560 (SMVT Bengaluru-Narangi- SMVT Bengaluru) will run from 2nd September to 29th November, 2025 for 13 trips from both directions; train No. 05744/05743 (Katihar – Sonpur – Katihar) will run from 18th September to 14th November, 2025 for 25 trips from both directions; train No. 07541/07542 (Katihar – Dauram Madhepura – Katihar) will run from 21st September to 5th November, 2025 for 46 trips from both directions; train No. 07540/07539 (Katihar – Manihari – Katihar) will run from 21st September to 6th November, 2025 for 46 trips from both directions and train No. 07640/07639 (Agartala – Dharmanagar – Agartala) will run from 18th September to 30th October, 2025 for 33 trips from both directions.

Accordingly, train No. 06559 (SMVT Bengaluru – Narangi) special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on every Tuesday at 23:40 hours to reach Narangi at 05:00 hours on Friday. In return direction, train No. 06560 (Narangi – SMVT Bengaluru) special will depart from Narangi on every Saturday at 05:30 hours to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 09:45 hours on Monday.

Train No. 05744 (Katihar – Sonpur) special will depart from Katihar on every Thursday, Sunday & Monday at 18:00 hours to reach Sonpur at 01:00 hours on the next day. In return direction, train No. 05743 (Sonpur – Katihar) special will depart from Sonpur on every Friday, Monday & Tuesday at 03:00 hours to reach Katihar at 12:00 hours on same day.

Train No. 07541 (Katihar – Dauram Madhepura) special train will depart from Katihar daily at 19:00 hours to reach Dauram Madhepura at 22:00 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 07542 (Dauram Madhepur – Katihar) special train will depart from Dauram Madhepur daily at 22:45 hours to reach Katihar at 2:30 hours on the next day.

Train No. 07540 (Katihar – Manihari) special train will depart from Katihar daily at 20:30 hours to reach Manihari at 21:30 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 07539 (Manihari – Katihar) special train will depart from Manihari daily at 05:00 hours to reach Katihar at 06:00 hours on same day.

Train No. 07640 (Agartala – Dharmanagar) special train will depart from Agartala daily at 05:15 hours to reach Dharmanagar at 08:45 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 07639 (Dharmanagar – Agartala) special train will depart from Dharmanagar daily at 09:30 hours to reach Agartala at 13:20 hours on same day.

Moreover, the services of festival special train no. 07046/07047 (Charlapalli – Naharlagun – Charlapalli) will continue for more 14 trips from 30th August to 2nd December, 2025 as per existing stoppages, timings and days of service, informed a release from NFR.