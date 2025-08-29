Monitoring of kiwi, palm crops conducted

CHAGLAGAM, 28 Aug: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted a ‘monitoring of kiwi, palm crops and piggery house’ programme here under the Vibrant Village Programme on Thursday.

The activity was aimed at assessing field-level conditions, guiding farmers on scientific practices, and ensuring sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region.

During the programme, more than 20 farmers’ fields and piggery units were visited by the KVK team, who interacted with local farmers and provided hands-on technical support.

KVK experts Satveer Yadav and Ugarsain Sangwan highlighted that regular monitoring of kiwi and palm orchards would help in improving productivity, detecting early signs of disease, and ensuring efficient use of water.

Farmers are being trained to adopt scientific practices, such as soil-moisture sensors and pest surveillance methods, to enhance crop quality and yield.

Parallelly, the piggery sector in the village is benefitting from structured monitoring practices, including health check-ups, hygiene maintenance, and nutritional planning. Officials noted that farming of local pig variety reduces the financial gain of the farmers, and stressed the need for introducing improved cross-breed variety, which would not only boost meat production but also improve market opportunities for the local farmers.

The farmers expressed appreciation for the KVK, acknowledging that such programmes not only provide immediate solutions but also motivate them to adopt long-term sustainable practices.