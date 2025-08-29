NCORD meeting reviews anti-drug measures in Leparada

BASAR, 28 Aug: The district NCORD Committee of Leparada district reviewed the anti-drug measures in the district on Thursday.

Reviewing the overall performance of various stakeholders during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena emphasized the need for convergence between the Education and Health Departments to promote awareness among school students by engaging them directly in IEC activities.

She further suggested launching social media campaigns by involving youth icons and prominent personalities to attract larger participation in the fight against drug abuse.

Pointing out that social taboos often hinder open discussions on drug issues, the DC underlined the importance of preventive measures.

She proposed creation of e-pamphlets, containing grievance redressal helpline numbers, information on dos and don’ts, point of contact, and relevant links to provide easy access to information and support mechanisms.

Calling for a unified effort, Meena appealed to all active sections of the society to contribute inputs and play proactive roles in building a drug-free community, reiterating the need to safeguard the younger generation from the growing threat of substance abuse.

Presenting an overview of the prevailing drug scenario in the district, SP Dr Thuptan Jambey highlighted the NDPS cases registered in the district and the initiatives undertaken by the district police, including awareness programmes in schools and community outreach activities.

He called upon all stakeholders to spread awareness at every possible level, and stressed on the importance of collective responsibility in combating the menace of drug abuse.

The SP also sought inputs from the committee members to strengthen police interventions.

During the meeting, all stakeholders resolved to work in close coordination to combat the menace of drugs in the society. (DIPRO)