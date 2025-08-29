Sports shape character: Governor

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik said that sports are much more than pursuit of medals, as they “shape character, strengthen resolve, and nurture the courage to dream and achieve.”

Extending greetings to the people of the state, particularly sportspersons and youths, on the occasion of National Sports Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey wizard and Bharat Ratna, Major Dhyan Chand, the governor expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to be physically fit and mentally awake.

“As we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand’s extraordinary contribution to Indian hockey, National Sports Day becomes a celebration of the deeper values that sports inspire, ie, discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the unwavering spirit to keep striving against all odds,” Parnaik said.

This spirit of sportsmanship is closely tied to the Fit India Mission, which reminds us that true progress begins with good health, he said.

The governor said that fitness is the foundation of a strong, confident, and forward-looking nation. “A healthy body sharpens the mind, and together they create a generation ready to lead India towards the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

“On this National Sports Day, may we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and work together towards building a fitter, stronger, and united Bharat,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)