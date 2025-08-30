Bugun storytelling competition held

BOMDILA, 29 Aug: The final round of the first-ever Bugun (Khowa) folk storytelling competition was conducted at the conference hall of the Buddha Park here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA TN Glow, among others, were present on the occasion.

The competition was aimed at preserving and promoting the age-old dialect and cultural heritage of the Bugun community.

The minister in her address lauded the committee for organising the competition to promote preservation, and said that it would inspire the young generation to uphold the cultural heritage of the community.

She also urged the participants to create awareness among the citizens about the role of culture and traditions, and emphasized on the necessity of publishing books on folk stories for the coming generations.

The MLA in his address emphasised on preservation of culture, dialects and traditions, and expressed concern over the growing influence of the modern world.

He encouraged the youths, NGOs, CBOs, etc, to continue organising such competitions besides co-curricular activities aiming to preserve their culture.

Various cultural and traditional dances were also showcased in the occasion.

Administrative officers, HoDs, ZPMs, HGBs, GBs, senior public leaders, PRI leaders and members of the public were present at the event. (DIPRO)