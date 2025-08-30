ABAK donates textbooks for poor students

PASIGHAT, 29 Aug: The East Siang district unit of the Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang (ABAK) donated 513 books to the East Siang DDSE for distribution among the needy and poor students on 28 August.

The organization had selected a few schools in the district where there is a shortage of textbooks and the students cannot afford them. Accordingly, the ABAK managed and distributed textbooks among needy students of Classes 6 and 7 at the Government Upper Primary School, JNC campus.

The books were handed over to the students by the school management committee chairman, in the presence of teachers and students of the school. (DIPRO)