Connecting borders

The Border Roads Organization’s (BRO) Project Brahmank has set March of next year to complete the double-laning of the 32-km Pene-Tato stretch of the strategically important Aalo-Mechukha road in Shi-Yomi district.

The project has been long delayed, with the BRO blaming it on the slow land acquisition process.

On the Tato-Mechukha stretch, 14 bridges are currently at various stages of construction. Work on the 12-km Yarlung-Trijunction road, including a 140-foot steel modular bridge, is expected to be completed within two years. Meanwhile, the 16-km Yarlung-Lamang road has already been finished, and the DPR for the 14-km Lamang-Lola road is under preparation. The Migging-Tuting road will also be completed soon.

These roads, built under the National Highway Single Lane (NHSL) project, are designed to secure smooth connectivity for security forces posted in the border areas of the state.

For years, the border areas lacked proper roads and connectivity, making it difficult not only for the citizens but also for the movement of Indian troops. Many of these areas, due to the lack of connectivity, remained unsecured and physically unguarded. With the recent infrastructure developments along and in the border areas, this is also a huge psychosocial boost. However, the BRO must ensure that the roads are durable and built with respect for the fragile environment. Most of the roads have been unusable during the monsoon because of faulty designs. The BRO must learn from its past experiences to avoid repeating these mistakes.