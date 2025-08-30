Foundation launches new office

NIRJULI, 29 Aug: The Chachosonam Memorial Foundation (CMF) launched its new office, hostel, PG-cum-tuition centre, and website here recently, in the presence of IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang.

‘Beats of the Eastern Souls’ – an audio album dedicated to legends like Gojen Noroh, Marta Kamdak, Sida Banor and Mrinal Doley – was also released on the occasion.

Nyishi Art & Culture Welfare Society chairman Bengia Tabb, Takam Mising Porin Kebang art & culture secretary Sanjiv Doley, Honipa Sono Yangfo from the Yangfo Welfare Society, and renowned artistes such as Bengia Hemanto, Tana Taram, and Runka Cheda, among others, were also present. The event was hosted by CMF MD Ashok Sonam.