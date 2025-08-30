Deal strictly with drug peddlers: DC

AALO, 29 Aug: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra directed the West Siang district police and the Tax and Excise Department to deal strictly with drug peddlers “to prevent drug menace in the district.”

Chairing a meeting of the NCORD here on Friday, the DC further directed them to keep a strict vigil on drug-related cases.

He directed the DDSE to conduct anti-drug awareness programmes in secondary and higher secondary schools.

SP Kardak Riba briefed the DC on the achievements made by the district police in checking the drug menace.

ADC (HQ) Mabi Taipodia Jini, Kamba ADC Tamo Riba, other administrative officers, NCORD members, and all the HoDs of the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)