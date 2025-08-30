A journey from Likabali to Aalo

[ Badak Yomgam ]

Travelling from Likabali to Aalo offers a captivating rural tourism experience in Arunachal Pradesh – a state increasingly focusing on sustainable and community-driven tourism. This route takes you through a picturesque landscape, showcasing the unique cultureand traditions of the region’s indigenous tribes, particularly the Galo people.

Likabali, now in Lower Siang district, often serves as the entry point into West Siang district via Basar in Leparada district. While primarily a transit town, it holds historical and religious significance, with the Malinithan temple at the foothills of the Siang hillsbeing an archaeological site. The ruins boast intricately carved granite sculptures from the 14th to the 15th centuries, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich past. The nearby Akashi Ganga waterfall is another revered spot, especially during Makar Sankranti. The Malini Mela often coincides with the Makar Sankranti festival. However, in some years, it has been celebrated around the time of Ram Navami (March-April) to accommodate more devotees.

The journey to Aalo from Likabali is approximately 137 km and the road’s condition is far better than in the past years, except for turns due to it being a hilly region. This journey is an integral part of the rural tourism experience, offering continuous opportunities to observe the daily life of the local communities and the stunning natural beauty. It passes through many villages, like Igo, Dari and Chisi. The route is characterized by rolling hills, dense forests, and meandering rivers. The traditional villages, with their wooden homes and agricultural fields, can be observed along the way, showcasing the simple yet vibrant lifestyle of the local tribes.

Between Aalo and Likabali lies Basar, now in Leparada district, known for its rural charm, including Nyigam village – one of the largest villages in the district. It is also the venue for the celebration of Basar Confluence (BASCON), and the surreal Nguda Pokcho forest crisscrossed with streams is here.

As one approaches Aalo, vast pineapple plantations mark the entry into Pineapple country (Bagra), adding a fragrant and colourful dimension to the scenery. The region is predominantly inhabited by the hospitable Galo tribe, and rural tourism initiatives emphasize homestays to allow visitors to experience local customs, traditional meals and cultural heritage through immersion.

Aalo, nestled at the confluence of the Sipu and the Yomgo rivers, is the headquarters of West Siang district and a central hub for rural tourism in the area. It’s a picturesque valley surrounded by hills and orange orchards (Kabu), offering a peaceful retreat. There is the ‘I Love Aalo’ viewpoint, where the scenic beauty of the Yomgo river can be experienced during the evening. The key rural tourism experience in and around Aalo include exploring Galo villages like Kabu, which provides an authentic insight into the Galo culture, their traditional practices and their Donyi-Polo worship. In Kabu, one can also explore orange farms.

Benji-Liine is intricately woven into the myths and mythologies of the local tribal people, and is about 45 km from Aalo, situated in Darak circle of West Siang district. The surrounding hills and forests offer numerous trails for nature lovers, and one can visit the Babi waterfall in Bene.

For the adventurous, rafting or kayaking on the Yomgo river can be an exhilarating experience. If the visit coincides with the Mopin festival or the Yomgo River Festival, you will get to witness vibrant cultural performances, traditional sports and handicrafts, showcasing the rich heritage of the region. Mopin festival is celebrated at the Donyi-Polo Gamgi in Aalo, and the Yomgo River Festival is held in Kamba.

Additionally, there is the Pineapple Festival, which celebrates the local produce in Bagra. The focus on homestays and community involvement ensures that tourism directly benefits the local population, promoting sustainable practices and preserving the indigenous way of life. In essence, a rural tourism journey from Likabali to Aalo is more than just a scenic drive; it’s an immersive cultural experience that connects you with the heart of Arunachal’s tribal heritage and pristine natural beauty. It’s an opportunity to disconnect from the urban hustle and embrace the serene, authentic charm of rural life. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at the NEHU)