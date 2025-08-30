Fmr minister Thinghap Taiju passes away

[ Tom Simai & Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 29 Aug: Thinghap Taiju, a visionary statesman, a devoted son of the soil, and a torchbearer of his people’s aspirations, breathed his last on 29 August at his residence after a prolonged illness. He was 68 years old.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and one daughter.

Born on 1 March, 1957, Taiju’s life was a shining testament to perseverance, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people. His early education at the Government Higher Secondary School, Changlang, followed by his graduation in Bachelor of Arts from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat (1975-78), laid the foundation for his lifelong journey of service. His leadership qualities became evident at a young age, when he took up the responsibility of serving as general secretary of the All Tirap Students’ Union in 1979, where he voiced the concerns of the youthswith courage and conviction.

His political journey began at the grassroots level when he was elected as the ASM of Changlang village (1987-1992). From there, he steadily rose to prominence, and in 1994 he entered the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly as the elected MLA from the Changlang North constituency, a mandate that was reaffirmed by the people in 1999 when he was reelected with equal trust and admiration.

During his distinguished political career, Taiju shouldered multiple responsibilities with grace and wisdom, serving in various capacities in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He served as the library, research & protocol minister; geology and mining deputy minister; MoS for education and IFCD; and as WRD, tax & excise parliamentary secretary.

His contributions went beyond the corridors of politics. Education and cultural preservation remained his lifelong passion. As a pioneer and institution builder, he played a decisive role in establishing the Rang Frah Vidya Niketan School and the Rang Frah Government College, Changlang, which today stand as living monuments of his vision to empower the youths through knowledge. A man deeply rooted in tradition yet forward-looking in vision, he remained a staunch believer and torchbearer of the Rang Frah Faith Promotion Society, nurturing both the spiritual and cultural identity of his people.

His leadership extended to the national stage as well, where he rendered his services with distinction as general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and later as vice president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee. His eloquence, integrity, and unyielding dedication earned him respect from across political lines.

Late Thinghap Taiju shall be eternally remembered as a leader of vision, courage, and compassion – a man who dedicated his life to the upliftment of society, the empowerment of youths, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

His demise leaves behind an irreplaceable void, but his ideals and legacy shall continue to inspire countless generations to walk the path of service, integrity, and unity.

As news of Taiju’s demise flashed through the corridors of the state’s political arena and the periphery of societies, political and community-based leaders expressed shock and sent condolences.

Ex-MLA and N’khumsang chief KG Singpho in a condolence message expressed shock at the untimely demise. “Taiju was like a brother and friend to me,and was a seasoned leader. Taiju relentlessly did everything within the parameters of his reach as MLA and minister to bring change to the developmental landscape of Changlang district in particular and the state in general,” Singpho said, and prayed to Lord Buddha to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung [MSRH] president Pisi Zausan in a condolence message said that the sudden demise of Taiju has forced Changlang district to plunge into mourning. “We attribute the development of Changlang town to the veteran leader,” the youth leader, and expressed hope that the contributions made by Taiju would be enshrined in the hearts and minds of all for ever.

State BJP general secretary Junty Singpho, while mourning the loss, said that the contributions made by Taiju as MLA of Changlang North and minister for the development of Changlang district would always be remembered with great respect. “He was known for his humility, simplicity, and untiring service to the society. It would be hard to fill the void. During this hour of grief I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to lord Buddha to shower his choicest blessings by awarding them the needed strength to overcome the tragedy,” Singpho said.