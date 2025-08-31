National Sports Day celebrated

PASIGHAT, 30 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district celebrated the National Sports Day (NSD) on Friday, honouring India’s sporting legacy while promoting fitness and unity.

The event, held at the Joga Arena futsal ground in Pasighat, brought together faculty members, staff, and students of the university.

The main attraction of the celebration was futsal tournaments in male and female categories.

In the female category, the faculty members and staff team edged past the students’ team with a 2-1 victory, showcasing strategic play and teamwork.

In the male category, the students’ team defeated the faculty members and staff team by 5-3.

Earlier, the celebration started with paying of tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

APU Students’ Welfare Dean Dr Eli Doye reflected on the values of discipline, excellence, and national pride embodied by the iconic sportsman, whose birthday is commemorated as the NSD across India.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang led the gathering in the Fit India pledge. The pledge reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of health and wellness, aligning with the national movement to encourage active lifestyles, said a release.

In West Siang district, the NSD was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm through a series of events in honour of Major Dhyan Chand. At the Hissam badminton hall in Aalo, Government Higher Secondary School students of Aalo town solemnized a pledge taking ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to sportsmanship, discipline, and fitness.

A friendly football match was also played between ITBP jawans and SFS college students to foster mutual respect and unity.

In Lower Subansiri district, the NSD was celebrated with a series of competitive events at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium in Ziro to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. The celebration, organized by the Sports Department, included 100m race, 200m race, long jump, and archery for both boys and girls. The winners and participants were felicitated with prizes in recognition of their sporting spirit.

Addressing the gathering, District Sports Officer Tage Taki commended all the participants for their active involvement, and highlighted the importance of the NSD in fostering discipline, unity, and a culture of fitness among youths. He urged the budding sportspersons to take inspiration from the life and legacy of Major Dhyan Chand. (With inputs from DIPROs)