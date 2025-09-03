Start with the basics

While celebrating Solung festival, Chief Minister Pema Khandu mentioned the establishment of the Indigenous Affairs Department to help tribes preserve their cultures and languages. He also called for collaboration with local organizations to find practical solutions, expressing concern about language loss.

Stating that language loss is one of the reasons for cultural erosion, he emphasized the need for continued usage of indigenous languages. He made a valid point, noting that once members of a community stop learning their native languages, the community’s identity itself is under threat.

While foreign languages are a welcome addition, their spread has come at the cost of the languages of indigenous communities. There has been very little initiative to stop language loss in the state, as most people – particularly in urban areas – have chosen to speak languages other than their own.

If the government is serious about what it preaches, drastic measures need to be taken, such as introducing all native languages into the school curriculum and offering special classes for those interested in learning them. The government must start from the very basics.