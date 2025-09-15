[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: In a significant initiative to foster communal harmony and collective action, three major youth bodies of Arunachal Pradesh – the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO), and the Mishmi Welfare Society Youth Wing (MWSYW) – came together at the Siang guest house here in East Siang district on Sunday.

This was the first time that youth groups from eastern Arunachal’s tribes united on a common platform to deliberate regional issues.

One of the most pressing concerns raised was the long-pending demand for an East-West corridor, connecting the state’s districts directly with the state capital.

The delegates highlighted the hardships faced by the people from the region while travelling through Assam, especially during interstate disputes or bandhs.

“The proposed corridor would not only ease connectivity within the state but also boost tourism and economic development while reducing dependence on Assam’s routes,” said ABKYW convener Gige Pertin, highlighting the objectives of the meeting.

The inner line permit (ILP) system also featured prominently in the discussion.

It was resolved that an ILP awareness drive will be conducted on 19 September, with the MWSYW and the GYO extending their support to the ABKYW for effective monitoring and implementation.

The participants unanimously adopted resolutions to submit a memorandum to the chief minister, seeking early execution of the East-West corridor project, and to encourage peaceful coexistence and promote communal harmony across Arunachal Pradesh.

“The historic interaction has sent out a strong message of unity and cooperation. All three organisations reaffirmed their commitment to peace and inter-community collaboration,” ABKYW president Oki Dai said. He added that the Khamti Welfare Society is also likely to join the initiative in the near future.

The event concluded with a pledge to strengthen unity among Arunachal’s diverse communities while working collectively towards regional development.

The meeting was chaired by ABKYW vice president (protocol) Nang Gao, and attended by GYO president Bomkar Gara, its general secretary Geken Boje, MWSYW president Legem Takaliang, its general secretary Ambru Mili, ABKYW general secretary Anit Tamuk, and district unit representatives of the ABKYW and the GYO.