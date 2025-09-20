Staff Reporter

SIDDHARTH NAGAR, 19 Sep: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has called for the safety of journalists and a uniform pension scheme.

In its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, the IJU leadership demanded that the Centre enact a journalists’ safety law and implement a uniform pension scheme for journalists. The IJU leadership also urged the Centre to amend its repressive digital laws, which pose a threat to press freedom.

The IJU NEC was inaugurated by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and current Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal. Welcoming delegates from across India and abroad, including representatives from the Nepal Press Union and the Bangladesh Press Union, the former chief minister and current BJP MP assured that he would table in Parliament the issues raised by the IJU leadership.

IJU President Geetharta Pathak called for renewed determination to protect journalism, defend free speech, and strengthen the union. In his presidential speech, Pathak stated that journalism in India is under siege; however, journalists cannot be silenced.

“Our commitment to truth, democracy, and justice must remain stronger than the pressures we face. Let’s leave this NEC meeting with renewed determination – to protect journalism, to defend free speech, and to strengthen our union. Together, we will continue to be the voice of journalists and the conscience of democracy in India,” Pathak said.

The IJU president also urged the journalist community to embrace new frontiers in terms of new technologies, such as digitalization and artificial intelligence, while staying rooted in ethics, credibility, and public trust. “AI offers new opportunities – from data analysis to investigative reporting, from content automation to audience engagement. But it also poses challenges, including job losses, ethical dilemmas, and the flood of misinformation and disinformation that is weakening trust in journalism and democracy,” Pathak added.

Pathak laid out his one-year roadmap vision for the IJU, which includes: establishing a national legal aid cell for journalists facing police cases or harassment; launching a safety helpline for immediate reporting of attacks; capacity building and training; solidarity and advocacy partnerships with international organizations like the IFJ and the RSF; lobbying for the Journalist Protection Bill, which remains pending; encouraging every affiliate to recruit young and digital journalists to build strong state-level solidarity funds to support journalists in distress; special campaigns on climate journalism; fake news combat; and democratic rights.

IJU Secretary-General Sabina Inderjeet urged its affiliates to be proactive in raising their voice against impunity against journalists in India and globally, such as in the Israel-Gaza war, and specifically for Palestinian journalists who were unjustly killed by Israeli soldiers. She also expressed deep concern over the growing attacks on journalists in India who are critical of the ruling government.