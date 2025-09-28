NAHARLAGUN, 27 Sep: A two-day workshop on ‘Empowering ITI instructors with artificial intelligence (AI) for smarter teaching & training’ concluded at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) campus here on 26 September.

The workshop, led by Jorg Hafer from TUD FaCE Institute, Germany,

featured a comprehensive set of modules designed to equip the instructors with practical knowledge and tools for AI integration in vocational education.

Key topics included an introduction to AI in education, examples of AI tools, reflection on the evolving role of teachers, AI-assisted lesson planning, content generation using AI, quality assurance and adaptation for ITI learners, risks and ethics in AI usage, AI-based career guidance, skill mapping, and lifelong learning support.

Twenty-three instructors from all the seven ITIs of the state attended the workshop, and certificates were provided to them. The certificates were distributed by NIELIT Director RK Bigensana and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Assistant Director Gyati Kacho during the valedictory programme.

The NIELIT director highlighted the institute’s role in facilitating cutting-edge training programmes, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the digital transformation of vocational education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kacho highlighted the importance of continuous professional development and the transformative potential of AI in vocational training. He also urged the instructors to continue attending such workshops in the future.

“Our instructors need to be updated and imbibe the latest technological techniques to teach better and skill our trainees to make them employable,” he said.

The workshop was organized by the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department, in collaboration with the Rural Development Society, Naharlagun and TUD FaCE Institute, Germany.