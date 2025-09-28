ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Wanggo Socia, a renowned Arunachali author, poet, and research scholar, was invited to participate in the Unmesha International Literature Festival – one of Asia’s largest international literature festivals – in Patna, Bihar.

The event, organised by the union Culture Ministry and the Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with the Government of Bihar, brought together over 550 writers, poets, and scholars representing more than 100 languages and diverse literary traditions.

At a special session titled ‘Pride in verse: LGBTQIA+ poets’ meet’, Socia shared his journey as a researcher on the theme ‘Representation and questions of homosexuality’.

In his address, Socia reflected on his early misconceptions about homosexuality and how his research reshaped his perspective. He emphasised the realities of violence and marginalisation faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and highlighted the importance of approaching sexuality through scientific evidence, rational inquiry, and compassion.

Quoting philosopher J Krishnamurti, Socia underlined that homosexuality and heterosexuality are natural facts of life, akin to rivers, trees, hunger, and desire. He urged audiences to free themselves from the conditioning of tradition, politics, and religion and instead view love in its many forms without prejudice, fear, or judgement.

Socia’s research encompassed various aspects, including the biology of homosexuality, the science and neuroscience of sexual orientation, and the evolution of human sexuality. He emphasised the need for a logical and rational approach, grounded in scientific evidence, to understand homosexuality as a natural aspect of human diversity.

Socia also highlighted the pioneering work of AP QueerStation, a collective founded by Sawang Wangchha, which unites professionals from psychology, healthcare, anthropology, law, art, and literature to foster understanding and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. He stressed that education and awareness are critical to ensuring that individuals struggling with identity or orientation can find safe, supportive spaces for dialogue and acceptance.

The session concluded with Socia’s poignant poetry recital, honouring the lives lost to violence and suicide within the LGBTQ+ community, and calling for urgent societal change.

The four-day festival also featured distinguished voices such as lyricist Javed Akhtar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Padmashri awardee Mamang Dai, alongside hundreds of celebrated writers and poets from across the world.