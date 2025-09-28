[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA/TOKYO, 27 Sep: Aney-Na folk dance of the Aka (Hrusso) tribe from West Kameng district enthralled the audience at the opening ceremony of the ‘Namaste India’ event in Tokyo, marking the beginning of a weeklong cultural exchange event.

Exhilarated by the warm appreciation received on the international stage, West Kameng DACO Ajay Sidasow said, “We never expected to amass such a volley of appreciations. This recognition has greatly encouraged me and my team to continue upholding the dignity of our age-old cultural values.”

He informed that the troupe will perform at other venues during the weeklong cultural festival.

Team Aney-Na is fully equipped with traditional cymbals and drums, accompanied by the mesmerizing voices of vocalists whose songs perfectly complement the dancers’ rhythms.

For the first time, a group of 12 members has set out from West Kameng district to showcase the Aka (Hrusso) folk dance on an international stage in Tokyo.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including representatives from the Indian embassy in Japan. Representing the country for the first time, Aney-Na will also perform at three other venues in Tokyo and Osaka until 3 October.