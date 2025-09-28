ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called for promotion of sustainable and inclusive tourism.

“Let us work together to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism that empowers communities and inspires the world,” the CM wrote in his social media handle.

“On this #WorldTourismDay, we celebrate the unmatched beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. Tourism here is not just about destinations, but about experiencing traditions, heritage, and harmony with nature,” he wrote.

The Tourism Department in Tawang celebrated the day, highlighting the importance of sustainable tourism in the region.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo underscored the importance of sustainable tourism, noting that “development should not be limited to increasing tourists’ numbers or facilities, but also by ensuring quality services, visitor satisfaction and preservation of Tawang’s pristine environment, culture and traditions.”

She appealed for growth of tourism in a dignified manner, avoiding the drawbacks of mass tourism, and instead strengthening eco-friendly, community-driven initiatives and preserving the region for the future generation.

Calling on the people to promote rural unexplored places of the district like Jemeithang, Mago, etc, Angmo reiterated that the administration and all the stakeholders must work hand-in-hand to ensure that even the remotest villages benefit from tourism.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey outlined the initiative of the district administration in creating awareness and promoting tourism in a sustainable manner. She said that a refresher-cum-capacity building training for hoteliers, homestay operators, and tourist guides held earlier this week, under the initiative of the DC, also reinforced these objectives, focusing on enhancing service delivery, cultural preservation, and visitor satisfaction.