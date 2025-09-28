KHONSA, 27 Sep: The Nocte and Tutsa communities of Tirap district celebrated their annual millet harvesting festival, Ronghuan Kuhwa, at Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The celebration began with the Rangtam and Chharom rituals performed by priest Katgang Lamthak, followed by traditional observances at the Paang.

The festival is celebrated after millet harvest to pray for prosperity and abundance.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte stressed the importance of preserving the region’s rich culture and traditions, noting that the younger generation is gradually drifting away from their roots. He urged the younger generation to learn traditional songs and dances from their elders to preserve and promote their heritage.

Informing that this was the second edition of the central Ronghuan Kuhwa festival, initiated under the Indigenous Affairs Department to recognize indigenous festivals, Pongte called for expanding such celebrations “into larger platforms, like Tirap Fest, Changlang Fest, and Longding Fest” to boost tourism and provide opportunities for youths.

Pongte lauded the festival celebration committee led by president Tediap Hallang and secretary Hangrang Bangsia for organizing the event, and Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang and Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin for uniting the two communities in the celebration.

Stating that Tirap celebrates several major indigenous festivals, including Worang Juku, Pongtu Kuh, Chalo Loku, Hoju Kuhwa, and Ronghuan Kuhwa, the environment and forest minister called for celebrating them collectively on a common platform to attract tourists and promote unity.

The festival showcased traditional dances, songs, and cultural presentations.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, DC Techu Aran and SP Aditya also attended the festival. (DIPRO)