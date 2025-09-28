SEPPA, 27 Sep: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju laid the foundation stones for six projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) here in East Kameng district on Saturday.

He also chaired a meeting with Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam, and SP Kamdam Sikom, during which he underscored the significance of the projects sanctioned under the PMJVK, noting their role in fostering inclusive growth and development in the district.

He also disseminated information on the recent GST reforms, addressed challenges faced by stakeholders, and assured provision of skill development training opportunities for unemployed youths and graduates.

The importance of the upcoming Frontier Highway and its potential to transform connectivity and economic activities in the region was also highlighted.

As part of his visit, the union minister interacted with shopkeepers and traders in Seppa market to gauge the practical impact and benefits of the GST reforms at the grassroots level. The event witnessed active participation of administrative officers, HoDs, and other dignitaries of the district. (DIPRO)